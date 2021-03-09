Cardi B may still be a newcomer to the rap game, having only delivered her debut album a few short years ago, but that hasn't prevented her from establishing her dominance all the same. In fact, many appeared smitten with Cardi's personality off the bat, a connection that quickly translated to success on a commercial front. When she dropped "Bodak Yellow" in June of 2017, it wasn't surprising to see the song become an instant hit, resonating on a universal front and boasting plenty of replay value.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Now, four years removed from the original release of "Bodak Yellow," the single has officially been certified diamond by the RIAA, making Cardi the first female rapper to achieve the prestigious milestone -- not that pitting the women of hip-hop against one another should be encouraged. The occasion was celebrated by Cardi's team, with music executive Brooklyn Johnny sharing a clip of her cheerful reaction on his Instagram page. Upon seeing the luxurious plaque before her, Cardi appears endearingly humble as she stares in apparent disbelief.

If it's not already clear that Cardi is among the most commercially viable artists in the world, perhaps this newly-acquired diamond certification should prove enlightening. And with the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted "WAP" already hitting the midway mark in less than a year, not to mention "I Like It" sitting pretty at 9x platinum, don't be surprised to see Cardi's hot streak continue. Especially given that she's steadily inching toward her upcoming sophomore album, which will no doubt boast at least one or two massive hits upon its release.

Congratulations to Cardi for this massive accomplishment.