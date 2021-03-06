There's much ado about Cardi B's doll and it's causing quite the stir. The "Up" rapper has been taking the world by storm ever since she first released her Grammy Award-winning album Invasion of Privacy, and most recently, Cardi has found No. 1 success with singles including "Up" and "WAP." It was only a matter of time before the Bronx artist received her own doll, but many have taken issue. The rapper announced that the collectible toy would be available Friday (March 5), but the news was met with criticisms.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me," the rapper wrote in an Instagram post. "This means sooo much." According to reports, it only took a few minutes for the doll to sell-out, and while that sounds like a success, some were curious as to how Cardi was releasing an item made for children. People told the rapper that the doll's clothes made her look like a stripper and mentioned that in the past, Cardi told people that she wasn't trying to be a role model for children. Her racy lyrics are often called into question by parents, and Cardi has made it clear that she's only concerned with raising her own daughter, Kulture.

Cardi also received criticisms that the toy resembled the famed Bratz collection with unrealistic body proportions. The rapper took to social media to explains her "doll deal." She said, "One of the reasons I decided to do it is because I'm a girl's mom and y'all know how crazy I got with my nieces on Christmas and everything." Cardi added that dolls she's purchased have been expensive, including pricey fashion, so she wanted to take her chance in the toy industry.

The heat became too intense for Cardi over on Twitter, so the rapper deactivated her account. She may pop back up in the future, but for now, check out Cardi's doll, a few reactions, and her explanation below.