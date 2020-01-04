Cardi B is no stranger to getting political. Although it's not necessarily evident in her music, she does use her social media and celebrity platforms to shed light on injustices. Sometimes, she even chimes in on political and social issues revolving the lives of everyday Americans.

So it should come as no surprise that Cardi had some thoughts on the Trump-authorized military airstrike that killed general Qasem Soleimani. The rapper hit Twitter to chime in on the matter while also delivering some quality memes to the WWIII talk. First, she acknowledged the hilarious memes before digging into the matter at hand.

"Naaaaa these memes are fuckin," she wrote alongside a slew of laughing emojis. "but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship."

She added that she's "Picking my tribe." She did get in on the meme fun, sharing images of herself and her daughter Kulture in traditional Nigerian headwear.

Cardi recently performed in Nigeria and Ghana where she appeared to have a ball. While making her debut in Africa, she hit the strip clubs, where she made it rain, and also donated diapers, waters, and other supplies to an orphanage in Nigeria. Clearly, West Africa holds a special place in Cardi's heart.