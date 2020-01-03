Airstrike
- PoliticsU.S. Drone Strike That Killed General Soleimani Shown In Released Footage: ReportThe footage was released an an independant Iraqi television network.By Lynn S.
- MusicWaka Flocka Sympathizes With Troops Amidst Jokes About World War 3Waka's not messing with the memes. By Noah C
- AnticsCardi B Contemplates Moving To Nigeria After Trump-Ordered Airstrike On IranCardi B calls the airstrike on Iran the "dumbest move Trump did till date."By Aron A.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Orders Airstrike That Killed Iranian General, Twitter Shares WWIII MemesMajor General Qassem Soleimani was reportedly responsible for the deaths of many American servicemen.By Erika Marie