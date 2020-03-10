Coronavirus seems to be all that anyone can talk about, all the way to the point that people have gone as far as to make songs about the viral virus epidemic. Rap queen Cardi B decided to call one of them out and even threw in a lighthearted jab at her Dominican roots in the process while doing so.



Prince Williams/Wireimage

"Why Dominicans like this," Cardi wrote in reaction to a music video by Yofrangel titled "Corona Virus," which is, in fact, a Dembow banger completely inspired by the coronavirus. Fake EMTs, medical scrubs and the on-trend surgical mask all make cameos throughout the two-minute visual, and it was comical enough for someone to create a "No One Absolutely No One" meme out of the whole thing which Cardi shared to her 59.7 million followers. Fellow Dominican baddie Tahiry agreed in the comments, writing, "We remix everything," meanwhile her sister Hennessy Carolina co-signed it all by writing that the song was "lit." Could this one be a future Billboard Hot 100 hit in the making, perhaps?

Peep Cardi B's post and the original "Corona Virus" video by Yofrangel below, then let us know if you relate with her joke down in the comments: