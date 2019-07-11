There's been a rise in women emcees in the rap game in the past few years, more so now than ever before. While Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's names are typically the ones brought up in reference to the biggest names in hip-hop right now, there's a ton of new, dope talent that emerged. Unfortunately, the women in the game are still getting a bad rep for their subject matter.Jermaine Dupri echoed this sentiment in a recent interview with People. "They all rapping about the same thing and I don't think they're showing us who is the best rapper. For me, it's like strippers rapping," he said.

Cardi B responded to the criticism that women only talk about their vaginas in wake of JD's comments. She kicked things off saying she only talks about hers because it's her best friend before jumping into the matter at hand. "It seems like that's what people want to hear. I ain't even gonna front because let me tell you something. When I did 'Be Careful,' people was talking mad shit in the beginning, like, 'what the fuck is. This is not what I expected,' she said. "If that's what people isn't trying to hear, then it's like, alright, I'mma start rapping about my pussy again.'"

Cardi then went onto defend the female rappers out right now who are really doing their thing. She shared another video where she gave a shout out to Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, Chika, and Rapsody for their efforts. Peep the video below.