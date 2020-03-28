It seems like everyone has been tuning into Netflix's Tiger King this week. Viewers have been hashing out their thoughts surrounding the incarcerated Joe Exotic ever since Netflix debuted the docuseries recently. Joe Exotic's found some pretty famous supporters, as well, including Cardi B.

Seeing as how she's been practicing social distancing, Cardi B has clearly had some time to dive into Netflix. Though she admitted on Thursday that she was lost in the second episode because she was having sex, she clearly caught up on all the details. "Carol you think you slick bitch," she wrote on Twitter. She later retweeted a fan meme that read, "Carole Baskins fed her husband to the tigers." That's been a running theory throughout the series that Carole has denied.

Exotic is currently locked up for allegedly trying to set up the murder of Carole Baskin, who serves as the onscreen antagonist in the series. However, Cardi pledged to free the man. She even went as far as vowing to launch a GoFundMe in his honor. "Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free," she wrote. Chances are she's joking, though, but she clearly got invested in the series.

Joe Exotic has filed a $94M lawsuit against the federal government claiming that they've discriminated against and conspired against him to have him locked up.