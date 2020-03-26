Surely you've been on the internet lately and noticed that everyone is talking about Netflix's new docu-series, Tiger King. Netflix has ramped up it's coverage of both comedy shows and documentaries, and it's generally-agreed upon that they're killing it in the process. Netflix has blessed us with many in-depth, stranger than fiction documentaries on people and things we really may have never known about without them, at least not the general public en masse -- from Wild Wild Country's expose on Bhagwan Rajneesh to Don't Fuck With Cats, and Tiger King is just the latest in their documentary exploits.

The documentary explores the Game of Thrones-esque relationship between several prominent big cat breeders and safari/zoo owners. Among them, there is Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Doc Antle. Joe Exotic, who is currently incarcerated in a murder-for-hire plot, is now using his new-found fame to shed more light on his situation. Spoilers ahead if you haven't seen the series yet (but also, get on it, it's amazing).

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

In new legal documents, Joe Exotic is claiming he was falsely arrested and imprisoned, and the victim of discrimination. Joe is suing the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service for putting "the generic tiger" on their endangered species list, which he says is a move that directly affects his livelihood and was targeted at him. He states that it is the same as "stealing my property and promoting an animal rights agenda."

Exotic goes on to allege that he was "discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds."

He's demanding $78,840,000 for the loss of his personal property and the almost-two-decade's worth of effort he put into working with his tigers.

It doesn't end there, he's seeking an additional $15 million when it comes to his criminal conviction, going after former business partner Jeff Lowe for allegedly lying and planting evidence, as well as another former colleague whom he claims was an informant and directly contributed to the death of his mother, Shirley.

Have you watched Tiger King yet? Sound off. In related news, other people are also pissed with their portrayal in the documentary.

