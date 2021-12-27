Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been nothing but fruitful as of late. Their highly publicized marital struggles early on have seemingly subsided, and the loving couple only pops up in news now for wholesome stories.

The newest good news from Cardi and Offset came the day after Christmas, Set gave Cardi B a new friendly companion for the holiday. Cardi posted an Instagram story yesterday morning (Dec. 26) of their new all black pitbull puppy dog. After Offset called the pup by its name, Cardi asked to confirm its name: "This dog is kind of big though. Its name is Walk?"

Offset corrected her by saying the dog is named after her hit song with Megan Thee Stallion: "No, Wap. Not your Wap though."

Earlier this month, Cardi B went viral for gifting Offset $2 million for his 30th birthday. These are only a few bullet points in the long list of excellent toys Cardi and Offset tend to get for each other on birthdays and holidays. Whether it be an entire new home in the Dominican Republic or a Lamborghini Aventador, Cardi and Offset know how to treat each other right.

The rest of the video seems to show Cardi alluding to them owning their new dog's mother too. Apparently they love pitbulls in their household.

Check out the adorable video of Cardi B and Offset's new dog below.