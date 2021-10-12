Last night, Cardi B hosted a massive bash to celebrate her 29th birthday. The rapper was joined by a slew of her celebrity friends including Chance The Rapper, Snoop Dogg, Normani, and more. Offset was obviously present for the festivities and popped out with his best gift yet -- a brand new home in the Dominican Republic.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Offset held a video presentation in the middle of the party where he revealed that he bought her a new crib in D.R. The home is surrounded by palm trees with a pool on the rooftop and the ocean nearby, though it seems that the real surprise is that Offset was listening. Cardi took shared a video of the property on Instagram that showcases "paradise." She explained that she's been asking Offset about investing in a rental property in the Dominican Republic because of all the tourism. However, she explained that she thought he was dismissing the idea.

"This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this," she said, adding that 'Set, her father, and their newborn son are "the most important men in my life."

In usual fashion, Cardi expressed that she was going to offer her gratitude to Offset in the form of a demon emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Offset also shared a happy birthday post to his lady on the 'Gram, calling her a "Great mother hard working hustler." Check his post out below.