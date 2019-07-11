Last night's ESPY Awards celebrated the best athletic achievements of the last year. Some athletes dream of making it to the Olympics or to the Major Leagues but it's pretty great to grab some trophies along the way. The ESPYs are there to shine a bright light on the most insane sports moments from the last year and one of those moments involved Katelyn Ohashi, a gymnast who shocked the world by earning a perfect score on her routine in early 2019. She ended up winning Best Play last night and during her acceptance speech, she unexpectedly meshed the hip-hop and sports worlds together.

As reported by XXL, Ohashi went up on stage and proudly recited a poem that she had prepared, claiming that we should be celebrating both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B instead of pitting women against each other. "The objectification of our bodies is making me sick, pitting women sports against each other acting as if they can't co-exist," said Ohashi. "It's like saying Chedda Da Connect can't go with flick of da wrist or what about Nicki Minaj or Cardi B? Two thriving females rappers everyone should see."

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's beef has been at a stand-still but there is still a lot of talk over who the fans prefer. Generally, Nicki fans don't mess with Cardi and vice versa. Ohashi has a strong point though that many should consider. Congrats on the big win!