This doesn't happen every week... Drake dropped a new song, announced his new album, and surprisingly enough, he's not being projected to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite a buzzworthy release with Lil Durk, "Laugh Now Cry Later" is not presently looking at a #1 debut on the charts. Instead, the Toronto King will need to settle for #2.

According to industry forecasters, the hype surrounding Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit single "WAP" is going to warrant them another week on top of the throne, ranking nearly a hundred more points than Drake in the first look at next week's chart. Debuting a new campaign to give away $1 million for women empowerment yesterday, the duo of rappers will presumably stay at #1, staving off Drake and Lil Durk with 623 points.

One spot behind, Drake stands tall with 556 points, basically guaranteeing a #2 debut.

As for the remainder of the Top 5, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are set to stay at #3 with "ROCKSTAR," The Weeknd will get to the #4 spot with "Blinding Lights," and country singer Morgan Wallen will be at #5.

Of course, all of these projections are simply speculative. They are based on legitimate sales figures, so they will likely turn out to be true. However, we will need to wait until Monday to see what happens.