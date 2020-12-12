2020's annual Disney Investor Day live stream presented fans with so much new information, it's almost hard to get a grasp on it all. From a long list of new Star Wars shows, to an equally long list of new Marvel content, it looks like fans are set for the next 5-7 years. Along with all the good news comes word from the team behind Captain Marvel 2. The film will be directed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, and will star Brie Larson once again as the titular hero. This is looking like it will turn into a sequel series for Marvel.

Iman Vellani, who is set to play Ms. Marvel in her own Disney+ series, will co-star alongside Teyonah Parris, who will debut as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision. If you recall, Monica is the daughter of Maria, who was Carol Danvers side-kick in the first film. The three ladies will square off against a still unknown enemy, although many believe that Jonathan Majors' Kang will appear in several Marvel films.

It is fully apparent that Marvel is planning to expand the MCU to Disney+ in a cohesive way that allows them to tell stories about supporting members and further the overall narrative. Rambeau's appearance in both WandaVision and Captain Marvel 2 shows that we'll soon seen many characters hopping between stories to help intertwine narratives. Hopefully we'll see her gain powers and become the second Captain Marvel, much like in the comics.