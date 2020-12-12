Disney+ is getting a large boost from both Star Wars and Marvel. 2020's annual Disney Investor Day live stream was a pretty explosive event, with five new Marvel TV shows highlighting the MCU buzz (after the Fantastic Four news, of course). The shows will explore the future of the MCU in the aftermath of the death of Tony Stark, and the consequences of playing with time. The loaded MCU TV slate already includes Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, She-Hulk starring Tatiana Maslany, Hawkeye, Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision. On top of that, five new series will be coming to Disney plus.

Kevin Feige announced Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle, Secret Invasion starring Samuel L. Jackson and Men Mendelsohn, Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne, The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special, and I Am Groot. Armor Wars will follow a darker storyline of what can happen when Iron Man tech falls into the wrong hands. Cheadle will return as War Machine. Secret Invasion will follow Nick Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) in a storyline that hints at a huge comic plot. In the comics, Secret Invasion was a massive replacement of heroes by the shapeshifting Skrulls, tricking society and the world.

Ironheart is based on a comic where young genius Riri Williams, a Black girl from Chicago, reverse engineers Tony Stark’s armor to create her own. Lastly, The Guardians of the Galaxy will get a holiday special, helmed by James Gunn and Groot will also get an animated show for kids.