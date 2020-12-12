The Mandalorian was so successful for Disney that they have decided to put full stock back into Star Wars. If you remember, Disney hit the brakes after Solo and The Rise Of Skywalker underperformed in theaters. However, Pedro Pascal's take on the Mando, created by Jonathan Favreau, has been a huge winner for the house of the mouse. The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day brought us a ton of good news, none more so than the upcoming Star Wars slate.

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy announced ten new titles for Disney and Star Wars. They include two Mandalorian spin-offs: Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka will get her own limited-series and Rangers of the New Republic will follow the Rebels during the same time period as the Mando show.

Lucasfilm also announced that Hayden Christensen would return as Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. Another big announcement was that Patty Jenkins, who directed Wonder Woman, will helm the next Star Wars movie to hit theaters. Entitled Rogue Squadron, it will follow the heroes of the New Republic in the years following the fall of Kylo Ren. Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok, will also get a Star Wars film, however, details are still under wraps as to the title and plot.

Andor, starring Diego Luna who will reprise his role from Rogue One, will be a prequel show that follows the rebels during the years prior to A New Hope. The Acolyte is a series that will take place during the time of the High Republic, set centuries before the events in A Phantom Menace where Jedi keep the peace in the galaxy and the Sith are "extinct." Lando is the most secretive of the new shows. This series will follow the smooth-talking smuggler, but it is unclear if Donald Glover will reprise his role as the titular character. It is known that Dear White People writer, producer, and director Justin Simien will helm the series. Fans will also get two animated series and an animated movie, Bad Batch, Star Wars: Visions, and A Droid Story. Are you excited about all the new Star Wars content?