mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Capolow Delivers New Mixtape "Kid Next Door"

Dre D.
October 11, 2020 09:41
103 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Kid Next Door
Capolow

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The East Oakland rapper is going strong on his Cinematic Music Group debut.


East Oakland's Capolow got a taste of viral success with "Drip" and "Outta Sight" and he's been keeping the momentum going since.

The young rapper is often compared to Fetty Wap but a closer listen reveals just how lazy that comparison is.

The bounce permeating through the album's 16 tracks places Capolow squarely within the tradition of the Bay Area. Think of it this way: if there was a new Thizz Nation compilation in 2020, he'd be on it. 

His voice sounds best underscored by the full bodied bass on tracks like "Cutthroat," where they punctuate his flow with urgency.

Features are scant but you don't miss them when they're not there. Capolow's charisma on the track is often more than enough and the album makes for a compelling listen.

Check out Kid Next Door, which is available now on all streaming services, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. Drop That Bag
2. Presidential
3. Pricey (feat. Haiti Babii)
4. Nic Nac
5. Tip
6. Down
7. Been That Way (feat. Luh Kel)
8. Lately (feat. JayDaYoungan)
9. Charles Barkley
10. Pressure
11. Talk 2 Me Nice
12. EA Sports
13. F****d Up
14. Cutthroat
15. Against the Code
16. Write My Wrongs

Capolow oakland bay area california new album cinematic music grup
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Capolow Delivers New Mixtape "Kid Next Door"
00
0
Search
Page Skin
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject