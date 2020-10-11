Capolow Delivers New Mixtape "Kid Next Door"

East Oakland's Capolow got a taste of viral success with "Drip" and "Outta Sight" and he's been keeping the momentum going since.

The young rapper is often compared to Fetty Wap but a closer listen reveals just how lazy that comparison is.

The bounce permeating through the album's 16 tracks places Capolow squarely within the tradition of the Bay Area. Think of it this way: if there was a new Thizz Nation compilation in 2020, he'd be on it.

His voice sounds best underscored by the full bodied bass on tracks like "Cutthroat," where they punctuate his flow with urgency.

Features are scant but you don't miss them when they're not there. Capolow's charisma on the track is often more than enough and the album makes for a compelling listen.

Check out Kid Next Door, which is available now on all streaming services.

Tracklist

1. Drop That Bag

2. Presidential

3. Pricey (feat. Haiti Babii)

4. Nic Nac

5. Tip

6. Down

7. Been That Way (feat. Luh Kel)

8. Lately (feat. JayDaYoungan)

9. Charles Barkley

10. Pressure

11. Talk 2 Me Nice

12. EA Sports

13. F****d Up

14. Cutthroat

15. Against the Code

16. Write My Wrongs



