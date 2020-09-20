mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kamaiyah & Capolow Represent On "Oakland Nights"

September 20, 2020 16:51
Kamaiyah and Capolow deliver their new joint project, "Oakland Nights" ft. Keak Da Sneak & RJMrLA.


It's been four years since Kamaiyah made her formal introduction on A Good Night In The Ghetto. The critically acclaimed project helped cement her further into the soundscape of the West Coast but in the years that followed, it seemed like things went stagnant. She's been killing it in 2020, ever since she went independent and is back with her second project of the year. Teaming up with Capolow, the two come through with their new joint project, Oakland Nights. Laced up with eleven tracks, Capolow and Kamaiyah offer smooth West Coast player vibes on songs like "Players Club" before bringing those same elements for more pop-friendly records like, "Gimme Dat." Sealed with appearances from Keak Da Sneak and RJMrLA, Kamaiyah and Capolow's latest project is an ode to the city of Oakland. 

