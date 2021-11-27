A police officer who was terminated from his position earlier this year has been gifted a hefty donation. Prior to Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on murder charges related to the double homicide in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Lt. William Kelly was employed with the Norfolk Police Department when he anonymously donated $25 to Rittenhouse's defense fund and was later fired.

There have been organizations who have called Kelly's termination unfair and on her talk show Candace, Candace Owens bestowed Kelly with a check.



Jason Davis / Contributor / Getty Images

Although Owens presented him with a jumbo check that read $202,000, she said that more donations had come in since they had it printed. Instead, the total was somewhere around $245K. She told Kelly that she doesn't care how he decides to spend the cash and added, "But I do hope you sue the city."

The Guardian was the catalyst of Kelly's termination after the publication leaked the names of officers and others who gave to Rittenhouse''s defense. Kelly may have flown under the radar if he hadn't used his work email address with his anonymous donation. With it, he thanked Rittenhouse for his "courage" and told the teen he did not do anything wrong when he shot two protesters.

Watch Candace Owens and Williams Kelly below.

