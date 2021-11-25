Over the last few weeks, it seems that the American public has been on edge as they awaited the results from both the Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery cases. Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges related to the double homicide in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he shot and killed Black Lives Matter protesters. Meanwhile, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan have all been found guilty for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old shot dead in Georgia while jogging.

Rittenhouse has been enjoying his days following his acquittal and immediately sat down with Tucker Carlson where he revealed that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," said the teen. "I'm not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating [...] The jury reached the correct verdict, self-defense is not illegal. I'm glad that everything went well. We made it through the hard part."

However, one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles chapter calls foul on Rittenhouse's claims.

"They're using tools, they are a propaganda machine that's used to make the nonsensical seem to make sense," Melina Abdullah told TMZ. "And so they want to make Kyle Rittenhouse both a young hero of white supremacy but also not be a blatant white supremacist. He's declaring this support for Black Lives Matter... We see all over his social media him throwing up white supremacist signs and people know what it is."

"It's very clear what he is and what he's doing. Again, they're trying to make nonsense make sense." Watch Abdullah's video below.