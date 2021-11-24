Following the news of Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal of all charges related to the Kenosha murders, former President Donald Trump released a statement of support. Since the onset of the investigation into Rittenhouse, Trump has maintained that the teen was defending himself against Kenosha rioters. Those who oppose Rittenhouse don't believe he should have been patrolling the streets with a semi-automatic weapon.

According to Trump, Rittenhouse and his mother have already made their way to Florida where they visited the former president at the Mar-a-Lago estate.



Pool / Getty Images

“Really a nice young man. What he went through — he should’ve, that was prosecutorial misconduct. He should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead," Trump told Sean Hannity in an interview. "If he didn't pull that trigger, that guy that put the gun to his head, in one-quarter of a second, he was going to pull the trigger — Kyle would’ve been dead."

“Just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago and he should never have been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct, and it’s happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats.” Meanwhile, Rittenhouse told Tucker Carlson last night (November 22) that he supports Black Lives Matter and is not a racist.

“No matter what your opinion is or where you stand, this wasn’t a political case, it shouldn’t have been a political case, it was made a political case,” he said. “It has nothing to do with race and the ways people are twisting this is sickening.”

