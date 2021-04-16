Kyle Rittenhouse traveled outside of his home state back in August where he attended a protest in Kenosha, which was where Jacob Blake was shot by police. Rittenhouse brought a rifle to the protest and ended up murdering two protesters. Since that time, Rittenhouse has earned close to $600K in donations to his GiveSendGo Fundraiser. Now, Rittenhouse is awaiting trial which is set to go down in November, and for now, he is claiming self-defense.

Meanwhile, a new report from The Guardian has revealed that law enforcement officials have been donating to Rittenhouse. This information comes from Distributed Denial of Secrets which is a collective dedicated to transparency. One of the officers who donated to Rittenhouse is Sgt. William Kelly in Virginia who wrote "God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.”

It was also revealed that the officer who shot Jacob Blake, Rusten Sheskey, also received a plethora of donations, this time from his colleagues. This information is yet another example of how the police abuse their power in the United States and that they are all for the use of guns, as long as it's a white person who is doing it.

Rittenhouse's story continues to develop, so stay tuned for any relevant updates as we will bring those to you.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

[Via]