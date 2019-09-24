Cam Newton has been struggling with injury problems since entering the NFL and coming into this year, it was believed that he was completely healthy. He received shoulder surgery during the offseason and the coaching staff was confident that he was good to go. Unfortunately, Newton went down with yet another injury after just two games this season. It was initially reported that he had a foot injury and might be good to go in Game 3. In the end, backup QB Kyle Allen got the start and picked up the Carolina Panthers' first win of the season. Yesterday, it was confirmed Newton would have to sit out yet another game.

Today, another update has come in courtesy of Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. According to Pelissero, Newton is suffering from a Lisfranc injury which needs a lot of time to heal. This injury can sometimes require surgery and a 6-12 week rehab period although Newton is trying to avoid surgery right now.

Considering how well Allen played last Sunday, the Panthers probably don't feel as though they are in a dire situation. Regardless, Newton has been the face of the franchise for the better part of a decade and even led them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Hopefully, Newton can turn things around and get healthy before he begins to feel like Andrew Luck who retired just before the start of the season.