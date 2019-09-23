There is no question that when he is on top of his game, Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He might not have all of the accuracies in the world but he can run the ball like no one else and create plays out of nothing. In the first two games of the season, Newton didn't look like himself and after a loss to Tampa Bay, it was revealed that Newton was actually suffering through a foot injury. On Sunday, the team took on the Arizona Cardinals with backup quarterback Kyle Allen under center. In the end, the Panthers picked up their first win of the season although fans were still hopeful about Newton's injury outlook.

Today, it was revealed by the team that Newton will miss yet another game as he just simply isn't ready to go next Sunday against the Houston Texans. It's clear that his foot injury is perhaps more of a problem than people originally thought which is bad news for the Panthers.

As you can imagine, fans are a little concerned with this news as they know how much Newton means to the team. Other supporters are wishing the Newton the best and are glad the team isn't rushing him back. The QB has had his fair share of injuries throughout his career and there is a looming concern that he could wind up like Andrew Luck.