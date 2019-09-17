If you're a Carolina Panthers fan, the start to this season has been disastrous. The team started out with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams and then lost to a divisional rival and frequent bottom feeder, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Cam Newton has not looked like himself so far and it's starting to be concerning for the team and its supporters.

Today, the Panthers were given even more bad news as according to Adam Schefter, Newton suffered a foot injury during the team's loss to the Bucs. The superstar QB wasn't at practice today and according to the team's general manager, there is no timeline for a return right now.

The Panthers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday and it's unclear if Newton will be able to participate in that game. At 0-2, the next match is a must-win scenario or the team can pretty well kiss their playoff chances goodbye. It's almost impossible to make the playoffs after starting 0-3 so Panthers fans better hope they get Newton back soon.

Stay tuned for updates on Newton's injury as we will be sure to bring you the latest information throughout the week. It's been a rough week for starting QBs.