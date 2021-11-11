In the eyes of many NFL fans, Cam Newton was done dirty by the Carolina Panthers. After going through some injury issues, the team eventually decided to let go of Newton was the former first overall draft pick. He is a player who led the team to a Super Bowl, however, they felt like he couldn't help the team anymore.

From there, Newton went to the New England Patriots where he unsuccessfully tried to make a comeback. Since that time, Newton has been released by the Patriots and he is simply waiting to find a team that will take him.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, it appears as though the Carolina Panthers could be the team to do so. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are seriously considering bringing Newton back. In fact, Newton and the team are set to meet soon, where they will decide whether or not it makes sense to partake in a reunion. This is certainly some surprising news, however, the Panthers need a quarterback, just like Newton needs a team.

These kinds of meetings happen all the time in the NFL, so there is no guarantee that Newton will be offered a spot on the Panthers. If he is, however, we're sure Panthers fans will welcome him back with open arms.