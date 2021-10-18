Russell Wilson is currently out for a few weeks with a finger injury and in his place is none other than Geno Smith. Smith hadn't played a regular-season game in quite a few seasons although on Sunday night, that all changed as he took on the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Seahawks eventually lost, many pointed out that Smith played well and that the team shouldn't make any rash decisions at the QB position.

Well, as it turns out, the Seahawks are currently looking elsewhere, as confirmed by head coach Pete Carroll. According to TMZ, Carroll told the media that the team even had a phone call with the likes of Cam Newton, although various other players have also been contacted. Needless to say, we could see a workout amongst potential QBs, very soon.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Newton has noted that ever since being let go by the New England Patriots, he has been in talks with teams, however, he is waiting for the right deal to come along. Not to mention, he is also recently vaccinated which certainly helps his case when it comes to getting back into the league.

As it stands, the Seahawks seem like a good match for Newton, but it remains to be seen whether or not it comes together. Stay tuned to HNHH as will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

