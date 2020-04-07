Cam Newton was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL just a few years ago although due to injuries, he has been having problems keeping up with his former self. Because of his propensity for getting injured, Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers and is now a free agent. Prospective teams would want him to do a physical before signing a deal although with the Coronavirus going around, Newton is in a state of purgatory.

In light of everything that has happened, Newton went on IG Live where he spoke to NBA star Chris Paul about everything that has gone on this last month. Newton admits that he feels like a "fish out of water" and that the Panthers are the only thing he knows. Regardless, he is committed to getting back on the field.

“It’s so much possibility for me right now, but the fact that this corona situation has hit, I’m not a person to blame or do any of that things, man, it’s business,” Newton said. “But at the same time, I think I have been affected in a lot of ways, and it’s just [unfortunate], but yeah, at the end of the day, man, I’m going to let the ball play how it play, man, and go from there.”

There are certainly numerous teams that could benefit from Newton's presence although it could be a while before he can start negotiating with prospective teams.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates on free agency as we will be sure to bring them to you.