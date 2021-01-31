mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Caleborate Does Mase & Total Justice With "What U Want"

Keenan Higgins
January 31, 2021 10:59
145 Views
10
4
© ℗ 2021 TBKTR© ℗ 2021 TBKTR
© ℗ 2021 TBKTR

What U Want
Caleborate

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sacramento-bred rapper Caleborate just dropped a smooth new record titled "What U Want," which even pays homage to Mase & Total's classic collab from '97.


Homage, even in the slightest way, is the biggest form of flattery when it comes to making music. Artist have for years been sampling each other, whether it's a bar, a beat or an entire verse  — remember when Weezy jacked Aaliyah's "I Don't Wanna" for a mixtape song with Pleasure P

In short, sampling can be considered an honor when done correctly, and Cali-bred rapper Caleborate does just that with his new record "What U Want" that gives a slight nod to the classic 1997 hip-hop soul record of the same name by Harlem rap icon Mase and R&B trio Total.

CALEBORATE new song What U Want new album Light Hit My Skin
Image: FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty

Caleborate's "What U Want" takes one of the main guitar riffs from Mase & Total's "What You Want," reworks it into an acoustic, then put an entire new spin on the instrumental by way of producer Willem Ardui that's simply well-done and very lowkey. The song overall is catchy too — not as much as "Tell me what you want from me / Take a look at what you see," but still! — and Caleborate is able to showcase both his rap skills and vocals with ease.

Thankfully the new music isn't just a one-off, as Caleborate recently announced on Instagram (seen above) that his new album will be titled Light Hit My Skin and is set to arrive in March. The announcement reads, "I'm very excited , and can't wait for you to hear where I've been, what I've been through, where I'm going, what I've seen, how I've interpreted it, how I've opened my music, and myself up more. There is so much, but for now enjoy the music and new music video and stay tuned!"

Listen to "What U Want" by Caleborate below, and also watch his ride-or-die-inspired music video for the song as well:

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me what you want from me 
Tell me what you need
Take you for a ride down the California coast 'til the tank hits E
Tell me where to go from here
Tell me who you see
When you look me in the eyes
I can feel it in my soul
I just wanna be free 

 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  4
  145
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Caleborate Music News West Coast Rap california sacramento Light Hit My Skin new music new album Willem Ardui Caleb Jamal Parker
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Caleborate Does Mase & Total Justice With "What U Want"
10
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject