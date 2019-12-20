Calboy & G Herbo Find Their "Purpose" On New Single

It's been an impressive year for 20-year-old Chicago rapper Calboy. The rising recording artist has opened many eyes around the country, bringing his own melodic brand to an already existing scene in Chi-City. His Wildboy project remains in rotation with several tracks standing out among others. Calboy came through with one of our songs of the year in "Chariot" and he's already hunting for the next year, ensuring that he ends this decade with some heat and allowing the world to hear what he's been crafting in the studio.

Today, Calboy is joined by another Chicago star, enlisting G Herbo to close out the cut with his unique flows. "Purpose" has officially made its way onto all streaming services. Let us know if you're messing with it in the comments and be sure to rate it above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm the man with the plan, with the bands in my hand and I still don't give no fuck

If you stuck in that jam, you'd tell on your mans, don't talk to me 'bout no trust

Rounds, rounds, we let 'em bust, wanna get wild? Then, n***a, it's up

Smoke out the pound, n***a, I'm stuck, them killers around so you can get touched