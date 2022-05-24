It should come as no surprise that Kim and Kanye's marriage had its difficulties. Even since their separation, the friction between the two has been evident. Kardashian recently recounted that Kanye once said an outfit of hers made her look like "Marge Simpson," and she also revealed the real reason he walked out of her SNL monologue.

Now, Kim's stepmother has chimed in about Kim and Ye's relationship, and her review isn't positive. She also had some things to say about Kim's new partner, Pete Davidson.

In an interview with The Pivot Podcast on Tuesday, Caitlyn Jenner said of Kanye, "He was very difficult to live with." She went on to say that West is a "very complicated guy." She even took issue with Ye's profession, saying that the Kardashian/Jenner family "[doesn't] need more rappers." Jenner did note, however, that Kanye had been on her "side" when she transitioned back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Jenner only had nice things to say about Pete Davidson. "I'm really into Pete right now with Kim," she said, claiming that Pete is "very different than what she would normally date, but Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she's been with, especially Kanye." She noted that Pete couldn't be more different than Kim's ex. "Pete is 180 degrees in the other direction," she said. "First of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy, and Kim deserves to be happy.”

Kim and Davidson began dating last October, much to Kanye's chagrin. It seems like the two are still going strong.

