Her kiss with Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live wasn't the only thing that made Kanye West upset about Kim Kardashian's appearance on the long-running comedy series. Although Kardashian had already filed for divorce at the time of taping, West was in the audience during his estranged wife's hosting gig. The Rap mogul would later make complaints about attending the show after Davidson and Kardashian went public with their romance.

It was all revisited on the Hulu series The Kardashians where Kim and sister Khloé chatted about West. Khloé wanted to know how things were progressing with West and the split.



Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

During the taping of Saturday Night Live, Kim said that she had married "the best rapper of all time" while referring to West as "talented" and a "genius." However, there was a moment that rubbed West the wrong way when she mentioned their divorce.

"He walked out on SNL, like mid-monologue," Kim said. "He's upset at the fact that I said, 'The reason I divorced him.' [I] used the word 'divorced' — he wished I said the word 'filed for divorce.' He was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, 'I'm so much more than a rapper. I can't believe you said 'rapper.'" Still, West sampled the monologue on Donda.

Kim added that despite West's antics throughout their marriage, she always stood by him. "I sat there through so many speeches and things that haven't been the most comfortable for me," she added. "But that was my partner and I stood by him, I would never embarrass him and walk out."

Watch Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue below.

