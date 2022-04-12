Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have extended their "little bubble of a relationship" to include none other than Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. As per TMZ, the wealthy group headed out for a double dinner date on Monday Night, visiting West Hollywood's A.O.C. to grab a bite to eat.

The socialite and her comedian beau coordinated their blue outfits, with the former rocking double denim and a pair of vibrant green heels peeking out from her pantlegs. For Davidson's part, he also wore jeans paired with black Converse, a blue hoodie, a hat, and both of the stars wore sunglasses to shade their eyes from the paparazzi's camera flashes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 28-year-old reportedly drove his girlfriend home in her Maybach, while Sanchez and Bezos opted to have a driver take them back to their residence.

It's been noted that the group previously had dinner at the former Amazon CEO's pad earlier this year, and afterwards, it was reported that Davidson would be one of the faces hopping on board the Blue Origin's next flight to space, although scheduling conflicts ultimately caused The King of Staten Island star to drop out – that's not to say that we won't see him on a future launch, though.

In other news, on Monday, April 11th, the mother of four uploaded a series of snapshots to her Instagram feed, referring to the New York native as a "late nite snack" as they packed on the PDA in front of cameras following the premiere of The Kardashians – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

