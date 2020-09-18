mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak Are Rivals On "YUUUU"

Erika Marie
September 18, 2020 02:16
YUUUU
Busta Rhymes Feat. Anderson .Paak

Bussa Buss drops off another single as builds toward the release of "Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God."


He's showing that he's not a "new rap n*gga"—a phrase he mentions on his latest single—and hip hop is excited to hear more from Busta Rhymes. It was nearly a month ago when the rap icon shared his dancehall-inspired, Vybz Cartel-assisted single "The Don & The Boss," and now he reconnects with Anderson .Paak for "YUUUU." These two previous united on Anderson's 2018 single "Bubblin'," and now they've switched roles and .Paak assists the quick-rapping legend.

"YUUUU" was dropped off with a black and white mini-movie starring the two artists, and fans already have this one on repeat. The visual shows Bussa Buss and .Paak as rivals in an aesthetic that will remind viewers of Sin City. It's assumed that "YUUUU" will appear on Busta Rhymes's forthcoming project Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, so we'll make sure to keep you updated on that album as the rapper shares more news about its release. Meanwhile, stream "YUUUU" featuring Anderson .Paak and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

StÐµppin' out of the Beamer, dirty Vans on (With my Vans on)
Catch up on them offers, I don't need dough (I don't need dough)
Long as I am a legend in my hometown (In my hometown)
Respect is why I did it from a year ago (You ain't know)

Busta Rhymes Anderson .Paak Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God
2 Comments
