Burna Boy & Wizkid Team Up For New Single, “B. D’OR”

It’s been a momentous year for Wizkid. The 31-year-old recently closed out his sold-out tour with three nights at London’s O2 Arena, and during the last show, his good pal Burna Boy took to the stage with him to debut “B. D’OR,” a new song that hit streaming services on Tuesday, December 14th.

As reported by Pitchfork, the single was produced by P2J, and was “inspired by the Ballon d’Or, the award that France Football annually presents to the year’s best footballer.” Several of the biggest players are namedropped throughout the just-over-three-minute long track – see how many you can spot.

Following his major achievements in 2021, Burna Boy has plans to headline a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City in the spring of 2022, making him the first Nigerian to achieve such a feat.

If you’re loving “B. D’OR,” be sure to stream the pair’s other recent musical collaboration, “Ginger,” which received a music video earlier this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Penpenkelemes

come dey smoke cannabis

Doctor say make I pop one of this

Make me fly like say I’m Aladdin

Come bring some kind melodies

Omo Messi self no do pass like this

So many things inside of my jeans

I swear down e be things e be things

