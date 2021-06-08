Over the past couple of years, popular fast food joints have taken their beefs to social media, ultimately serving as good promo for both sides of the fence. We've seen back-and-forths play out via competing fast food joints, like Wendy's and McDonald's. This time, it's fast food chains Burger King and Chic-Fil-A caught up in the static. The developments in this latest feud stems from Burger King's new chicken sandwich.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Burger King tweeted out the reveal of it's latest menu addition. To celebrate Pride month, they added the Ch'King sandwich to their limited time menu. The tweet announcement, however, stirs the post with one line in particular: "during #pride month (even on Sundays)," the fast food joint tweeted, with the addition of side-eye-emojis-- "your chicken sandwich craving can do good!"

The context clues are obvious to any Twitter user. Chic-Fil-A infamously and actively donated to a number of anti-LGBTQ+ hate groups prior to 2012, while it's known to be closed on Sunday in coordination with the founder's Christian faith. So with all of this in mind, it's not hard to imagine who BK is sending these thinly veiled shots at.

Which fast food service provider do you prefer? Tell us in the comments below.

[via]