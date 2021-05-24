Empire star Bryshere Gray is set to spend 10 days in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated assault in his ongoing domestic violence case, new court documents obtained by TMZ have revealed.

Additionally, Gray will serve three years on probation, during which, he will be required to enroll in a domestic violence offender treatment program and submit to drug and alcohol testing.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Last July, the actor's wife claimed Gray throttled her, causing her to lose consciousness. When police attempted to arrest him, Gray barricaded himself inside his home in Goodyear, Arizona.

Gray maintained his innocence in a recent interview about the case with Marc Lamont Hill.

"It's been beyond frustrating, and I certainly am not going rogue," he said when asked about speaking publically regarding the case. "I'm still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything like that, but I don't really see, honestly, what staying quiet has really done, like, where it has gotten me... It's so much bigger than me."

Gray's Empire co-star, Jussie Smollett, has also faced legal trouble in recent years for allegedly filing a false report claiming that he was attacked by two men in January 2019.

