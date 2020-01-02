We're sure plenty of you have stories of corner store antics that could possibly get you into trouble, but recently it was actor Bryshere "Yazz" Gray who had a run-in with authorities. The Empire star who portrays Hakeem Lyon on the hit series reportedly found himself on the wrong side of the law after a 7-Eleven clerk called the police on him and his friends. Although the incident reportedly occurred last month, TMZ has recently shared body-cam footage from responding officers showing Bryshere's explanation of what happened.



"So, what happened with the clerk was that I guess he spit on the floor," Bryshere said before the officer asked him who he was referring to. The actor said he was talking about his friend. "[The clerk] snapped on him. She was like, 'Well, I'm not gon' clean that up.' I cleaned it up. I asked her, 'So, if I didn't clean this up, you would have to clean it up?' And she said no and started snapping at me and threw something at me."

The other officer asked him what it was that the clerk threw, but Bryshere couldn't remember. He did say, however, that he returned the favor and tossed a bag of chips at her. "It's on camera, she threw something at me first," he said. "I threw something at her and then I said, okay, you know what? I'm outta here."

The officers asked to see Bryshere's identification because the clerk has accused him of battery, but the actor said he didn't have it on him. The officer told him if he didn't turn over his identification there were going to be consequences. Then, the video cuts to the officers speaking with the clerk. Her side of the story is that she told Bryshere and his friend that she wouldn't serve them because one of them spit on the floor. She claims Bryshere cussed her out and the officer asked if he assaulted her. The clerk stated that he hit her with "all of the items on the floor."

According to the video, the clerk said she wanted to press charges and when the manager returned in the morning, officers were invited to come back to view the surveillance footage. Watch both explanations of the food-throwing incident below.