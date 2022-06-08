The Cleveland Browns have excused quarterback Baker Mayfield from attending mandatory minicamp next week amid the uncertainty of the quarterback’s status on the team, according to a Tweet from Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Mayfield’s status on the team has been up in the air following the Browns acquisition of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, who has in the midst of a controversial court case revolving around allegations of sexual assault from at least 24 different women, was traded to the Browns in exchange for three first round draft picks in March 2022. Mayfeild requested a trade from the team following Watson’s arrival, but has yet to be dealt with by the Browns front office. Many sources speculate the uncertainty of Watson’s status in the NFL next season due to the charges against him. This has ultimately made Cleveland hesitant to trade Mayfield.

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The decision to allow Mayfield to miss minicamp was a mutual decision that was “best for both parties.”

Mayfield has been the helm of the Browns office since he was drafted by them in 2018. In his rookie season he led the Browns to a 7-8-1 record. Prior to Mayfield’s arrival, the Browns were on their second consecutive 17 game losing streak, from Dec. 20, 2015 to Sept. 9, 2018. In his four seasons with the team, he threw for over 14,000 yards and 92 touchdowns.