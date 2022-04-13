Baker Mayfield seemingly had the city of Cleveland in the palm of his hand. The quarterback won the team a playoff game and he was playing at a high level that had fans optimistic for the future. This past season, however, Mayfield was a shell of his former self and he wasn't able to enjoy sustained success. Instead, he dealt with a shoulder injury and after missing the playoffs, the team expressed displeasure with their star.

Mayfield thought he was safe, but in the end, the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, which has now left Mayfield in a state of limbo. He has yet to be traded, and now, he is waiting for his next opportunity in the NFL.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

During an interview on the "YNK" podcast, Mayfield was very forthcoming about his time in Cleveland and how he feels right now. Simply put, Mayfield is feeling quite betrayed and disrespected.

"One-hundred percent," Mayfield said. "I was told one thing and they completely did another." Mayfield went on to say that it is likely that he gets traded to the Seahawks, however, nothing has been determined so far.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

