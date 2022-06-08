Deshaun Watson is currently facing 24 lawsuits in relation to allegations that he sexually assault a plethora of massage therapists in the Houston, Texas area. These allegations have been following Watson since last year and while he has denied each allegation, new details continue to surface. For instance, it was recently revealed that Watson saw upwards of 66 massage therapists in just a 17-month span.

In the midst of all of this, Watson is currently participating in practices with the Cleveland Browns. He is owed $230 million in guaranteed money and there is no doubt that the Browns are in a bit of a bind here. Regardless, Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski is making sure that things keep going as normal.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

“For me, I’m respectful of the investigation, of the legal proceedings," Stefanski said according to reporter Carly Mascitti. “You come to work and you gotta work, make sure you focus on your job… and I think that’s what he’s doing.”

At this point, there isn't much the Browns can do, especially since this is a civil case and not a criminal one. Either way, the Browns could be in a lot of trouble if Watson were to be suspended by the league prior to the start of the season.

Stay tuned to HNHH as this remains a developing story.