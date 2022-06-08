Deshaun Watson has been the biggest story in the NFL as of late and for all of the wrong reasons. Ever since last year, he has been battling allegations and lawsuits that claim he acted in a sexually devious manner toward massage therapists. Last week, the lawsuit count was at about 22 but now, it has reached 24 which could very well push the NFL over the edge in terms of potentially punishing the QB.

Now, a new report has come out that details Watson's alleged conduct. In fact, it has been reported that Watson saw upwards of 66 unique massage therapists over a 17-month span. Many of these women are speaking out, saying that it didn't feel like all he wanted was a massage.

While Watson has been adamant about his innocence, it seems like he is retreating a bit from the social media world. For instance, it was reported by Barstool Sports last night that Watson had made his Twitter account private. This means only his followers can see what he tweets.

With that said, Watson has yet to respond to the latest report, and it could be a while before he does so due to the legal implications surrounding the allegations.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details on this story.