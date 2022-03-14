Just a few weeks ago, Jarvis Landry went public with his thoughts and feelings on the Cleveland Browns. There was a lot of drama surrounding his standing with the team and whether or not he would want to come back next year. Obviously, Landry is a very good player, however, with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr., there were various questions concerning whether or not the Browns still made sense for him.

At the time, Landry made it very clear that he still wanted to play in Cleveland, however, it was completely up to the Browns to make that final decision. Well, after acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade, it appears as though the final decision on Landry has been finalized.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Browns are officially releasing Landry as they want to create a whopping $15 million in cap space. This is going to be huge for the Browns roster, as they can now go out and fill some of the gaps that have been missing over the years. There is no denying that Landry will be missed, however, with Cooper coming in, the Browns feel as though they are set at receiver.

Landry will now become a sought after free agent, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates pertaining to the NFL offseason.