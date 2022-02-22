Jarvis Landry went through a lot last season with the Cleveland Browns. Of course, his best friend Odell Beckham Jr. was cut from the franchise, all while Landry had to deal with various injuries. It was not a good season for him personally, and it certainly wasn't a good season for the Browns, who finished last in the AFC North.

Heading into the offseason, Landry surprised fans with a cryptic Instagram video that ponders about not being in the right place. Many felt like this was a slight at the Browns, which sent fans into a tailspin. Landry realized this was something that needed to be addressed, and this morning, he took to his Twitter account to reveal that he still wants to play in Cleveland.

Per Landry:

"Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it. Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed. I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere."

There is no telling what will happen with Landry's situation, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL world.