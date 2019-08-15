America's favorite boy band, BROCKHAMPTON, announced that their fifth album, GINGER, will arrive next Friday, August 23. This album will mark their second release through their own imprint, Question Everything Inc., under RCA Records.

The hip hop collective has been dropping tracks and accompanying music videos every Wednesday for the past three weeks. Yesterday's offering, "Boy Bye", sees the group dabbling in their usual themes of depression, trauma, anxiety. "Boy Bye" - along with their other two recently-released songs, "If You Pray Right" and "I Been Born Again" - are listed on GINGER's tracklist.

GINGER is said to be the second installment in a trilogy of albums - last year's iridescence being the first. BROCKHAMPTON accumulated a vast and loyal fanbase through their SATURATION trilogy and managed to score their first no. 1 album with iridescence. GINGER's cover art follows BROCKHAMPTON's precedent of featuring group members on their covers, as this one shows Joba in an embrace. The group has already started promoting the album with several merch drops that can be bought through their website.

GINGER Tracklist

No Halo

Sugar

Boy Bye

Heaven Belongs To You

St. Percy

If You Pray Right

Dearly Departed

I Been Born Again

Ginger

Big Boy

Love Me For Life

Victor Roberts