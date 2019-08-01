mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BROCKHAMPTON Drops Off Single "I Been Born Again"

Erika Marie
August 01, 2019 00:02
I Been Born Again
Brockhampton

Their next project is expected to drop next month.


At one time, fans believed that hip hop collective BROCKHAMPTON had come to an end. Earlier this year, member Kevin Abstract focused on the release of his solo project, an EP titled ARIZONA babyand then there were rumors that the group was disbanding. However, a social media post would reveal that the group is planning to release their forthcoming album, Ginger, next month.

In preparation for that release, BROCKHAMPTON shared the visual for their latest single, "I Been Born Again." The black and white feature shows the group in rotation, quite literally, from a camera angle that is placed at ground level. Each member steps to the forefront to deliver their verse while interacting with the camera. It takes the phrase "get on my level" to new heights. Check it out and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Dancin' like a bad b*tch, love on top my mattress
Hope the good Lord catch this, I ain't tellin' backwards
Last is like an actor, Hollywood is batsh*t

Brockhampton
Brockhampton
