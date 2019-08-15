mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BROCKHAMPTON Readies "Ginger" Project With Another Single Titled "Boy Bye"

Erika Marie
August 15, 2019 00:21
Are you ready for "Ginger"?


Next week marks the arrival of BROCKHAMPTON's much-anticipated Ginger release, and to support the forthcoming project, the rap collective has unveiled yet another single titled "Boy Bye." Over the past few weeks, BROCKHAMPTON has dropped off "If You Pray Right" and "I Been Born Again," and on "Boy Bye," the rappers spit rhymes about depression, trauma, anxiety, and a host of other topics.

Last year the group delivered their critically-acclaimed album iridescence, the first in what is said to be a trilogy of releases. When Kevin Abstract dropped his solo project Arizona baby earlier this year there were rumors that BROCKHAMPTON may have called it quits, but the group shut down the gossip with news of Ginger. Check out "Boy Bye" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy,  everybody ask me how I deal with my depression
Man  look (Man look), I don't got the answer to your question
If I did, you would probably never hear from me again
That's a promise, not a threat and it ain't no half-stepping (Hey)
Can't  let it compromise the pace I'm setting (Hey)
Grandma  told me don't forget to count my blessings (Woo)

