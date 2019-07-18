The rise of BROCKHAMPTON has been a weird one to watch. Two years at this time, they were readying the release of SATURATION III and were essentially set up to become the next big collective in hip-hop. Unfortunately, issues within the group had them putting everything on the backburner for a bit in order to regroup. Last summer, they released Iridescence which hit number one on the chart. We haven't really heard much from them as a collective this year but it looks like we'll be getting a brand new album from them before the year's end.

Kevin Abstract blessed fans with ARIZONA BABY in April but BROCKHAMPTON will officially be releasing GINGER next month. The group shared a short teaser on their Instagram which included an R&B-sampled instrumental before revealing that we could expect the project in August 2019. With the new teaser, maybe this means we'll get a new single from them in the near future.

The group began teasing the project in early June. Following the release of ARIZONA BABY, Kevin Abstract detailed the process behind the album in a cover piece for GQ. We've been fighting more these days, which is weird, because we never fight. Every day we wake up, we try to make something that's great. It might not stick," he said. "We want to make a summer album. Feel-good. Not too sad."