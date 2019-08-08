BROCKHAMPTON Shares Trippy "If You Pray Right" Visual

The Ginger ride is about to be an adventure, so BROCKHAMPTON fans better buckle up. The hip hop collective has returned to deliver yet another taste of what to expect from their forthcoming August release. Last week, the group gave us the single and visual to "I Been Born Again," and today they've dropped off "If You Pray Right." Judging by the titles, we're working with a religious theme, so it'll be interesting to see how this project comes together as a whole.

The enigmatic crew takes over a field for the visual to "If You Pray Right"—a scene that includes people painted blue, a marching band, lots of running, and group members rocking metallic suits. It's a scene not out of character for the collective, as they often work with hidden messages and color outside of the lines.

Ginger follows BROCKHAMPTON member Kevin Abstract's solo effort, an EP titled Arizona baby, and whenever a group has a member that goes off to work on his own there will always be rumors of disbanding. However, BROCKHAMPTON reassured fans that they were still working together as one. Check out "If You Pray Right" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Waste your breath, watch the tone though

Take you to the dojo

Roll up my doja, sticky fingers

At the door, bruh, Jehovah, you hoe bitch

Witness sadistic shit, well come again

Next time I'll take my belt off, spank you

Back here, back seat, not me, got beef

Finally, body black out from rage

Childproof my pockets, don't need the options

Romanticizing what I do if I ain't stop me

Can be off me, tread lightly