Kevin Abstract was his usual forthright self during a recent Q&A session with GQ Magazine. The interview, conducted by noted playwright Jeremy O. Harris, explored the many stones left unturned during his last public showing on Twitter - where he dispelled rumors of an imminent Brockhampton breakup.

In speaking with Harris, Abstract revealed that not only are Brockhampton "alive and well" despite losing a key member within the past year, but they have an album in the works right this second.

"We want to make a summer album," Abstract revealed. "Feel-good. Not too sad and like, "Oh, our life sucks," just more like, "Just enjoy what's in front of you."

Throughout the conceptual phase of their "summer album" the group, and their operational center dubbed the "Creative House," have played host to a variety of unusual guests including Shia LeBeouf, who according to Kevin, ingratiating himself by becoming their de facto therapist in their foremost time of need.

"I invite a bunch of artists from L.A., and we sit in my kitchen. It could be 40 people. One by one, we go in a circle and say what our week looked like. It's taught me a lot," Abstract said. "A lot of people's issues are just rooted in living alone in Los Angeles, because everybody goes to that place chasing a dream."

Apparently, YesJulz was the lone guest whose presence was disruptive, but not of her doing. According to Kevin Abstract, some of the Brockhampton bandmates were taken aback by her tough mudder approach to self-learning. The rest of the op-ed can be read here.