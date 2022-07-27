She has been held in a Russian jail for months as her legal team fights for her freedom, and Brittney Griner returned to court today (July 26) for her fifth hearing. Earlier this year, the WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist was detained while traveling through an airport. Russian officials claimed that she was found with hashish oil, an illegal substance in the country, but Griner's attorney's argued that the small amount was used as a painkiller, prescribed by her physician.

Weeks ago, Griner pleaded guilty to charges, but her legal team reportedly told ABC News that that plea was only agreed upon following recommendations by Griner's lawyers in Russia.



"Brittney sets an example of being brave. She decided to take full responsibility for her actions as she knows that she is a role model for many people," the legal team said in the statement. "Considering the nature of her case, the insignificant amount of the substance and BG's personality and history of positive contributions to global and Russian sport, the defense hopes that the plea will be considered by the court as a mitigating factor and there will be no severe sentence."

During today's hearing, Griner was photographed holding several photos and when asked what they were, she said, "My wife. My two best friends, my teammates." ABC News also wanted to know if Griner had a message for her wife. "Good luck on the bar exam," she simply stated, adding that she had "no complaints" and was "waiting patiently" to learn her fate.

